Cecil H. McFarland, 95, of Lake Placid, went home to be with his Lord on Wednesday night, Jan. 23, 2019 at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center. Cecil was born on April 9, 1923 in Pontiac, Michigan to parents Emma (Buege) and Edward McFarland. Cecil served his country with honors in the U.S. Army during World War II.
Cecil worked as an administrative assistant both at the city of Birmingham and Oakland University where he retired from. After retiring, he and his wife, Gladys, moved to Lake Placid in 1990 from Oxford, Michigan. Cecil enjoyed fishing the local lakes, a good round of golf and loved to be with his family and friends, especially his grand and great-grandchildren. He was a member of the Community Church of God in Lake Placid.
Cecil is preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Gladys; grandson, James W. Penrod Jr.; and son-in-law, James W. Penrod. He is survived by his loving daughters, Jeanne Penrod and Elizabeth “Buffie” Dumas; five grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
A service to celebrate Cecil McFarland’s life will be held 11 a.m., Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at the Community Church of God, 735 South Sun N Lakes Blvd., Lake Placid with Pastor Joseph Dehart officiating. Military honors will be presented by the U.S. Army Honor Guard and the VFW Post 4300 Honor Guard. The family suggests donations in Cecil’s memory to the McFarland Stephen Ministry at the Community Church of God.
Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
