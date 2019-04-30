Charles F. Radley
Charles (Charlie) Frederick Radley, 87, of Sebring, Florida passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on April 26, 2019. Charles was born in Stafford, New York on Feb. 1, 1932 to Margaret and Frederick Radley.
Charles married Loretta Delores Herod of Stafford, New York in 1950. They had two daughters, Charlotte and Rebecca.
As a young man, Charles was a volunteer fireman on the Stafford Fire Department and was a member of the Air Defense Team in the Ground Observer Corps where he served as an airplane spotter. He also coordinated the combined defense efforts between the fire department and the Air Defense Team.
In his early 20s, the family moved to Chesterton, Indiana. Continuing his love of serving in his community, he started, organized, and managed a Pop Warner Football Team, devoting over five years to coaching players. Charles was also a Charter Member of the Chesterton Moose Lodge.
Charles worked for Bethlehem Steel Burns Harbor for over 20 years and retired in 1992. After retirement, Charles and Loretta traveled around the country for several years and settled in Sebring, Florida in 2000.
Charles made many friends while in Sebring and was a member of American Legion Post 69 in Avon Park.
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Frederick and Margaret Radley; and his brother, William Radley. He is survived by his loving wife, Loretta; his daughters, Charlotte Vawter of Chesterton, Indiana and Rebecca Siery of Tuscumbia, Alabama; two grandchildren, Rachel Barnard and Ryan Mann; and two great-grandchildren, Danielle Volkman and Alexandria Barnard.
No services are planned. If you wish to make memorial donations, please do so to your favorite charity in his memory.
