Charles K. Knable
Charles K. Knable passed away at his home in Avon Park, Florida on Tuesday, April 30, 2019. Born May 5, 1936 in Dover, Delaware and formerly from Needmore and Three Springs, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Jabez and Gladys (Schetrompf) Knable. He was the husband of Bertha (Bertie) Knable whom he married June 3, 1984.
Charlie belonged to Mt. Zion Masonic Lodge 574 A.M.F.M. and a life member of American Legion, both of McConnnellsburg, Pennsylvania. Charlie was also a past president of Forbes Road Lions Club of Waterfall, Pennsylvania and attended Florida Avenue Baptist Church for the past 20 years.
He was an Army veteran serving in Germany from 1955- 1957. Charlie loved traveling and camping and making everyone feel good.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Alma Garland; and brothers, Harold and Ray Knable.
Charlie is survived by his wife, Bertie Knable; sons, Chuck (Cheryl) of Merritt Island, Florida, Jim (Melissa) of Berkely Springs, West Virginia and Steve of Needmore, Pennsylvania; daughter, Melissa (Karlin) Lynch of Warfordsburg, Pennsylvania; and two stepchildren, Edwin (Sue) Walker of Shippensburg, Pennsylvania and Sharon (Tim) Wagner of Hustontown, Pennsylvania.
He is also survived by two sisters, Kate Strait of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania and Mid Stotler of Handock, Maryland; brother, Carl Knable of Needmore, Pennsylvania; five grandchildren and two great-grandbabies, four step-grandchildren and nine great step-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at held at a later date with burial at Three Springs, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview Street, Sebring, Florida 33870. 863-385-1546.
