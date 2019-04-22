Charles L. Filler Jr.
Charles Lee Filler Jr., 86, passed away at the hospice unit of the VA Medical Center at West Palm Beach, Florida on March 22, 2019.
Charles was born and raised in Miami, Florida where he attended Miami Senior High School. He received his associate degree from the University of Florida and transferred to the Colorado School of Mines where he received a degree in geological engineering. He later attended Purdue University receiving his master’s degree in engineering.
He spent 23 years with the US Army Corps of Engineers and retired as a lieutenant colonel.
He moved his family to Lake Placid and opened an antique shop and furniture refinishing business. He later worked with the Southwest Water Management District and then started his own consulting business. He belonged to the Kiwanis Club, the American Legion and the Military Officers Association of America. He also served on the Soils Conservation Service Board for 16 years.
During his military career, he was awarded the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Joint Service Commendation Medal, Army Commendation Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three bronze stars, Armed Forces Reserve Medal with silver hourglass device, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Ribbon w/device (1960) and the Korea Defense Service Medal.
Charles is survived by his wife, Joan “Judy”; son, Gerald (Carla) of Ohio; daughter, Joanne (Earl) of Okeechobee; three grandchildren, two great-grandsons and beloved caregiver Moira Kentich.
He was a member of St. Francis Anglican Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, make donations to St. Francis or the National Museum of the US Army in Washington D.C.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019 at St. Francis, 43 Lake June Road, Lake Placid.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
