Charles L. Miller
Charles L. Miller (1924-2019), 95 years young, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019 while being cared for at Good Shepherd Hospice in Sebring.
He is survived by his wife, Yvette (34 years); and children, Don, Joyce, Marcia, Tim and Wanda. Charles was preceded by wife Florence and daughter Linda.
Charlie served as Army Air Force pilot of C-47’s during World War II in the Philippines and continued in the Air National Guard upon his return from active service. Charlie was employed as an engineer with Indiana Bell until his retirement to Florida in 1982.
Charles and Yvette enjoyed worldly adventures including travel to Europe, the Caribbean, Alaska and Canada. At social events they could be seen expressing their enjoyment on the dance floor. Charlie was an avid golfer and participated in the Senior Games the last few years.
A funeral service was held in St. Roch Catholic Church in Indianapolis, Indiana on Wednesday, May 29, 2019.
