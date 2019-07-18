Charles M. Foster Jr.
Charles M. Foster Jr., 97, passed away on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at his home, The Palms of Sebring.
He was born in Elba, New York on Sept. 21, 1921 to Charles M. Foster Sr. and Bette Claire DuVal.
He retired from teaching as an industrial arts teacher from the Lawrence Schools, living in Woodmere, New York on Long Island before retiring to Sebring, Florida in 1979. His teaching career started in the Alden and Medina, New York schools before moving to Long Island.
He was married for 65 years to Elizabeth J. Foster, who passed away on Dec. 3, 2008. He is survived by four children, Nancy Hutchins of Indian Lake, New York, Chuck Foster (Marna) of Schenectady, New York, Sue Ann Helmold of Altamont, New York and Brian Foster (Sandra) of Worcester, Massachusetts.
His youngest daughter, Lisa J. Foster, predeceased him, passing away on April 11, 2019.
He is also survived by eight grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and his sister-in-law, Marion Cornwell.
Charles served as a pilot during World War II in the Army Air Force. He was a lifetime member of the Masons, enjoyed coaching, hunting, wood working, coin collecting, the Sebring races and the Florida heat. He enjoyed going north to the “cabin” in the New York State Adirondack Mountains, enjoying Fourth of July fireworks in Long Lake and Schroon Lake, New York. He also enjoyed his family and donating to his favorite charities.
He was at peace living at The Palms of Sebring and appreciated his Palms family. Special thanks to his long-time neighbor and friend Ray Tomlinson, Dot Mitchell, all of The Palms nurses, Palms nurse’s aides and staff, AdventHealth Sebring third floor and Dr. Greenberg.
