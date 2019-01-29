Charles Strothman, 87 of Sebring, Florida passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Nov. 24, 1931 to the late Felix A. and Levonda (Jernigan) Strothman.
Charles is preceded in death by his two brothers, Dale and Donald Strothman. Charles is survived by his nieces, Laurie (Sam) Cyril of Sebring and Jill Zilske of Texas; and one nephew, Dale (Madelin) Strothman. He is also survived by his great-nephews, Ethan and Connor Zilske, Dale Strothman and Mark (Amber) Brignoni; and one great-niece, Lisamarie (Jon) Addams. He also leaves behind one great-great-nephew, Raylen Brignoni.
Charles moved to the Sebring area in 1991 from Miami, Florida and was a member of St. Johns Church. He was also a member of Blue Lodge 145 and the Masonic Lodge, Oleeta West Dade Lodge 145 in Miami Springs, York Rite and Mahi Shrine Club in Miami. He was also active in the Avon Park Church Service Center. He loved to volunteer for the local churches.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m., Friday, Feb. 1, 2019 at the Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, with a service to follow at 4 p.m. Memorial donations can be made in Charles' name to the Shrine Children’s Hospital.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
