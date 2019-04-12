Charlotte L. Hardwick
Charlotte Laura Kuhn Hardwick went to be with her Heavenly Father on April 5, 2019. She was born in Riverside, New Jersey on April 10, 1936 to Joseph Kuhn and Harriet Phoebe Kiple Kuhn.
In 1949 when she was 12 years old, the family relocated to Miami. She attended school in Ojus, Florida and at the age of 13 left school to go to work. She eventually became a food service manager in Miami-Dade County for a year and then returned to New Jersey to work as the head cook at Delran Hospital. Charlotte returned to Miami and made her way to Sebring where she lived for 30 years. She spent the last five years at Balmoral Assisted Living in Lake Placid where she made many friends.
Charlotte liked to travel and would go at the drop of a hat, taking her children, nieces and nephews. She loved roses, reading, Wendy’s frosties and apple fritters. She was of Catholic faith.
Charlotte is survived by three daughters, Laura Hardwick of Sebring, Linda Desmond of Oregon and Lisa Walker of Frostproof; son, Russell Jovin (Megan) of Tampa; three granddaughters, Lindsey, Ashley and Katie; two grandsons, Blake and Shane; and a great-granddaughter, Ava.
She is also survived by her sister, Betty Germann (Peter); nieces, Cyndee Kavula, Susan Stone, Teresa Georgilakis and Sherry Stone; nephews, Jack and Michael Stone and their families; great-nieces, Bridgett Terensinski and Colleen Strzelewicz; and great-nephews, Michael Stone, Kaden Stone, Landen Stone, Jaxson Stone, Brett McCullough and Tevin Williams.
Charlotte was not only an aunt, but also a grandmother to all of the family. She had a fun-loving personality and loved her family and all the people she met in life. She will be greatly missed and is loved by all who knew her.
Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
