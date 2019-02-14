Christine Campbell, 90, of Sebring, Florida went home to be with her heavenly father on Tuesday, Feb. 12, 2019 at the Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation Center. Chris was the daughter of the late Donald and Mae Harlow.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Campbell; two sisters, Pauline Hanson and Romaine Morris; and two brothers, Thurman Harlow and Jerry Harlow. She is survived by her five loving sons, Rick Hall, James (Karen) Hall, Terry (Treasa) Hall, David (Carol) Hall and Mike Moore. She is also survived by her twin sister, Maxine Mullins; Jean Snow, Judy Cayton and brother, Richard Harlow; eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
You never saw Chris without a smile on her face and a twinkle in her eye. Chris gave unconditional love to her children and family. She was known for her love and finding the good in everyone. The family wish to thank Lake Placid Health and Rehabilitation for all the things they did for her. She attended the Placid Lakes Baptist Church.
In keeping with her wishes, services at Oak Hill Cemetery will be private.
