Clarence B. Tyler

Clarence B. Tyler passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019 in Winter Haven, Florida. He was 80 years old.

He is survived by one sibling, Martha Dale Smith of West Virginia; four children, Teresa Hendley of Haw River, North Carolina, Billy Tyler and Brian Tyler, both of Waynesville, Georgia and Rebecca Dean of Lakeland, Florida.

He leaves 12 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren and a long-term partner, Velma Bailey. He was preceded in death by one son, Ricky Tyler.

He was a long time resident of Polk and Highlands counties.

Load entries