Claretha Spry
Claretha Spry, 63, of Sebring, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019.
Claretha was born to parents Clarence Jr. and Gussie Lavern (Boyd) Spry on July 1, 1956 in Vienna, Maryland and was a lifelong resident of Avon Park where she worked as a CNA. Claretha loved the Lord, her children and family and had a passion for fishing, reading and attending church. Claretha will be missed by all who knew and loved her as she never met a stranger.
Surviving are her children: daughter, Yolanda (John) Evans of Sebring, Florida; sons, Travon Spry of Avon Park, Florida, Mario Spry of Avon Park, Florida and Boysie Jones of Avon Park, Florida.
She is also survived by brothers and sisters, Doris Taylor, Laura Austin, Rose Nelson, Shirley Walker, Mary Hollie, Clarence Spry, Gloria McClure, Delores Brown, Lawrence Spry and Jerry Wannamaker.
And survived by 18 grandchildren, Mervila Brice, Beau Chaisson, Jacqueline Evans, Antreon Evans, Travon Spry, Jr., Temiko Spry, Amaya Spry, Montrae Spry, Chanel Lapointe, Natalie Lapointe, Jada Spry, Aiden Spry, Mario Spry, Jr., Chanell Lenton, Isaiah Jones, Jaliyah Jones, Siabona Jones and Anaysha Jones; six great-grandchildren, Miliena Brice, Yohana Brice, Zameire Roberson, Martin McIntosh, Karson Spry and Kaiden Ancrum.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 at the Union Congregational Church, 106 N. Butler Ave., Avon Park, Florida with Elder Laura Austin officiating.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, Florida 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
