Clarice B. Carter
Clarice B. Carter passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Lake Placid, Florida. She was born in Jacksonville, Florida to Henry Claire and Edna Wise on Jan. 3, 1928.
Clarice had been a resident of Lake Placid, Florida most of her life. She had an adventurous life as a salvage boat owner on the Miami River Florida. She was also a CNA and worked for the Florida Forestry Department. Clarice had an extraordinary love for animals and rescued cats.
Clarice is survived by many cousins and friends, especially Trudy Ricketts.
Memorials preferred to go to the Highlands County Sheriff’s Department K-9 Unit. Clarice was a very proud person and didn’t want a memorial service. She is with God and all his Glory!
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.