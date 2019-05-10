Colena E. Beaton
Colena E. Beaton passed from this earthly hold on May 3, 2019, with her devoted husband at her side. Born Feb. 4, 1932 in North Dexter, Maine to parents Thelma Clukey and Colin McCloud, she was raised by her grandparents, Eva (Ronco) Clukey and James Clukey of Dexter, Maine.
Colena enjoyed the free spirit of horse riding in her young adult years and was an astute student in school. In her career journey, she worked at Fayscott Industries, JC Whitney and the Northern Gazette, all in Dexter, Maine. Her final employment was the position of business manager at Elliott, McKiever and Stowe of Coral Springs, Florida where she retired in 2007.
Colena is survived by her husband, Wilfred Lewis Beaton of Sebring, Florida; sons, Daniel Mountain (Shirley) of Kentucky and Dennis Mountain (Lily) of Pennsylvania; daughters, Sherri-lynn Phinney (Robert) and Terri-lee McGraw (Malcolm), both of Maine.
Also surviving are grandchildren, Chris Mountain, Andrew Mountain, Amy Lemonis, Megan Easley, Brian Mountain, Deltena McCormick and Deandra Drew; and 13 great-grandchildren. By her side always has been her dear shih tzu, CiCi.
A graveside service in New Hampshire will be held in the summer and announced at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Dowden Funeral Home, 2605 Bayview St., Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-1546.
