Colleen Lanahan Holzer passed away on Dec. 20, 2018 at The Palms of Sebring where she was recovering from a broken hip.
She is survived by her sister, Diane S. Smith of Sebring; her brother, Michael Lanahan of Albany, New York; nephew, Sean Carrigan of Naples, Florida; and niece, Erin Lanahan of New York.
She was a loving sister and aunt to her family. There will be a memorial service for her at the Calvary Church at 1825 Hammock Road in Sebring at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 15, 2019.
