Colleen P. Doren
Colleen Pearl Doren was born on March 11, 1936 in Ballville, Ohio to Roy Andrew and Mildred Catherine (Nitschke) Genson. Colleen passed away Wednesday afternoon, June 5, 2019 at the age of 83.
Colleen graduated from Fremont Ross High School in 1954, where she met the love of her life, Dean Doren. The couple was married on Nov. 3, 1956 and continued to live together for 56 years, until Dean’s death in 2012.
She worked as a bank teller in Athens, Ohio early in their marriage, and lived out the rest of her life as a loving and devoted homemaker. In her leisure time, she enjoyed many pastimes, including playing bridge, bowling, golfing, downhill skiing, and traveling and cruising with Dean.
After moving to Avon Park in 1995, she was able to support and care for her parents and her mother-in-law for the remainder of their lives. During their life together, Dean and Colleen were blessed with a loving family.
Colleen is preceded in death by her parents, Roy and Mildred Genson; and two of her sisters, Shirley (Dick) Sherman and Vera Whittington. Colleen is survived by her three children, Kimberly Doren Barnes, Joseph (Vickie) Doren and Kelly (Jeff) Weir; as well as 11 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; her sister, Faye Genson Bunn; brother-in-law, Dick Sherman; and sister-in-law, Carol (Don) Roper.
She is also survived by a host of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly. A special thanks to niece and nephew, Vicki (Jim) Werling and Jimmy (Deb) Sherman.
Services commemorating Colleen’s life will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Fountain Funeral Home in Avon Park, Florida.
Colleen will be remembered with love by her entire family. As the glue that held her family together for many years, she will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Colleen’s name to the American Diabetes Association.
