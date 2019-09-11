Curtis P. McIntyre
Curtis P. “Corky” McIntyre, 88, died on Aug. 27, 2019.
Corky was predeceased by his parents, Peter McIntyre and Elizabeth Pultz; his wife of 62 years, Marilyn; brother, William McIntyre; and his sisters, Shirley Stickles and Janice Stickles.
Corky lived in Castleton-on-Hudson, New York, until retirement when he and Marilyn moved to Lake Placid, Florida. He graduated from Hudson High School and enlisted in the U.S. Army at age 19, trained in Oklahoma in 1951 with the 45th Infantry Division, and was then sent to Korea. He was a rifleman, squad leader and platoon sergeant in front-lines combat until the war ended in 1953, with an honorable discharge in January 1954.
Corky worked for New York Telephone, starting out as a lineman and retiring as a service technician in the state capitol in Albany. As a young man, Corky was a Golden Gloves boxing champ in Hudson, which he carried with pride his entire life. He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed gardening, traveling the USA, country music, playing golf and throwing darts.
He is survived by his daughters, Margaret E. McIntyre (Kyle Hughes) of Saratoga Springs, New York, Pamela A. McIntyre (David Filipelli) of Austin, Texas and Kathleen B. McIntyre of Austin, Texas, who cared for him in the final weeks of his life; his grandchildren, Madeline M. Busch of Austin and Miranda and Gavin McIntyre Hughes of Saratoga Springs; his brother-in-law, Edmond Sherry (Kathy); and members of his extended McIntyre family.
Following their wishes, Corky and Marilyn will be interred together at the Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville, New York at the family’s convenience.
