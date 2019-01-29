Cynthia “Cindy” Lee Watson, 65, of Venus, went home to be with her Lord on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 in Sebring.
Cynthia was born on May 19, 1953 in Lodi, Ohio to parents Betty and Gilbert Cassel. Cynthia was a retired EMT, who had compassion for those in need of her care. She moved to Venus three years ago from Coco, Florida. Cynthia was of the Christian faith. She enjoyed collecting stones and designing jewelry and raising her chickens. Cynthia loved to be with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren.
Cynthia is survived by her loving husband, Tony; daughters, Deni Keyes and April Nelson; sons, Billy and Jessie Keyes; eight grandchildren and two sisters, Fay Boss and Joyce Cassel.
A service to celebrate Cynthia’s life was held at 11 a.m., Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Pastor Wayne Godwin officiating.
Words of comfort to the family can me made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com. Funeral arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
