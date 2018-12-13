Daniel Wayne Leamon, 82, passed away on Friday, Dec. 7, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Dec. 7, 1936 to the late Troy and Odell Leamon of Miami, Florida.
Wayne is survived by his wife, Carolyn J. Leamon, and two sons, Victor Leamon of Mobile, Alabama and Keith Leamon of North Carolina; a stepson, Keith Adkins (Rosie) of Miami, Florida and daughter-in-law, Susan Leamon of Miami, Florida. He also leaves behind four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Wayne is predeceased by his son, Rex Leamon, and grandchildren, Lori Leamon and Jamie Leamon.
Wayne enjoyed playing golf, gardening and billiards. He especially loved his family and spending time with them. Memorial contributions can be made in Wayne’s name to the Highlands County Humane Society.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
