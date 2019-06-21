Darrell A. Dagenais
Darrell “Duke” Dagenais, 91, passed away on Friday, June 14, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. He was born Aug. 2, 1927 in Flint, Michigan to the late Raymond and Blanche (Leonard) Dagenais.
Duke had been a Florida resident since 1995 coming from Michigan, attended Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church and was a member of Highlands Ridge Golf Association. Duke was a veteran of the U.S. Navy during World War II and worked for Dow Chemical in Midland, Michigan then Dallas, Texas until he retired in 1981.
In 1949, he married the love of his life Arlene Buzalski in Bay City, Michigan. They met while attending St John’s Catholic School and had been married 61 years when she passed in March 2011. Their love and devotion to each other was admirable. We know that they are together now; happy and dancing once again.
Duke is survived by his sons, Dirk Dagenais (Doreen) of Midland, Michigan, Kim Dagenais (Barbara) of Clarklake, Michigan and Scott Dagenais (Jacqi) of Baltimore, Maryland; daughter, Lisa Stewart (Darren) of Statesboro, Georgia; grandchildren, Danielle Agnello (Ryan), Ryan Dagenais, Bridget Schedeler (Chad), Eric Dagenais, Evan Dagenais, Ross Dagenais, Kyle Dagenais, Kristen Dagenais-Englehart (Alex), Josh Stewart, Paige Stewart and two great-grandchildren, Greyson Agnello and Prieur Schedeler.
Funeral services will be held later this summer in Midland, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, or other donations please make an extra effort to love and be kind to those close to you today.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.