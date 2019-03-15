David A. Young

David Arthur Young, 67, of Sebring, Florida passed away Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

Mr. Young was born March 13, 1951 in Concord, Vermont to Bion Fred and Katherine Lucia (Shores) Young. He was a U.S. Army, Vietnam War veteran. David was a retired contractor and moved here in 2002 from St. Johnsbury, Vermont. He was working part time for the Sebring International Raceway. David was a classic car crafter and enjoyed truck pulling for over 10 years.

Survivors include his loving wife of 18 years, Jackie; children, Staci Smith-Lantagne (John), Ginger Therrien (Tim), Adam Young, Buddy Chapman (Shannon) and Angela Benevides; siblings, Barbara Georgi (Tom) and Ray Young (Ann); 10 grandchildren and a great-grandson. David was preceded in death by his parents and a son-in-law, Daniel Smith.

Online condolences may be shared by visiting bankspagetheus.com. Arrangements are entrusted to Banks/Page-Theus Funerals and Cremations, Wildwood.

