David Bruce Scott, 81, passed away Dec. 3, 2018. He was born in Glyndon, Minnesota, the son of Owen D. and Olive (Goodrich) Scott. He grew up in West Lafayette, Indiana, was a graduate of W.L. High School, and attended Purdue University in West Lafayette, Indiana. He was a graduate of The School of Bank Management, University of Virginia in Charlottesville, Virginia.
Bruce retired from J.P. Morgan Chase Bank (formerly Lafayette National Bank) in Lafayette, Indiana, moving to Avon Park, Florida in 1992. He worked for several years for Florida Hospital Fitness Centers in Avon Park and Sebring. He was a lifetime member and Past Exalted Ruler of Sebring Elks Lodge 1529 and Past Exalted Ruler, Elks Lodge 143 in Lafayette, Indiana; a member of Battleground Indiana Masonic Lodge 313, F & AM; Highlands County Moose Lodge 2494; a veteran of the U.S. Army; and also a member of the American Legion and the Methodist church.
He is survived by his children, David A. (Kimberly) Scott of Covington, Kentucky, Judith (Tim) Allie of Granger, Indiana and Sandra (Chuck) Marion of Huntington, Indiana; six grandchildren, one great-grandchild, and long-time companion, Janet Hoover.
Celebration of Life service will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 at Sebring Elks Lodge. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Shriner's Children's Hospital in memory of David Scott. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
