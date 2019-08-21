David L. Maloney
David Lawrence “Larry” Maloney of Lake Placid, Florida, died Friday morning, Aug. 16, 2019. He was in the companionship of his loving wife.
Larry was a native of Indiana, born Jan. 7, 1934 in Kokomo, Indiana. He was the son of the late Bernard and Geraldine (Rhinebarger) Maloney.
Larry was a U.S. Army veteran. In 1960, he began a career as a City of Kokomo firefighter. He retired after 20 years as a captain of Station 5. In 1980, he relocated to Florida. Larry enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Placid Lakes Country Club. He also was a member of the Lake August Lake Association and Placid Lakes homeowners association.
Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joyce; children, Tamara Jones (Claude) and Tim Rivers (Brenna); grandchildren, Ashton Rivers (Mallory), Cameron Rivers, Kayden Rivers, and Paige Rivers; and one great-grandchild, Colby Rivers.
There will be no service at Larry’s request. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.