David L. Maloney

David Lawrence “Larry” Maloney of Lake Placid, Florida, died Friday morning, Aug. 16, 2019. He was in the companionship of his loving wife.

Larry was a native of Indiana, born Jan. 7, 1934 in Kokomo, Indiana. He was the son of the late Bernard and Geraldine (Rhinebarger) Maloney.

Larry was a U.S. Army veteran. In 1960, he began a career as a City of Kokomo firefighter. He retired after 20 years as a captain of Station 5. In 1980, he relocated to Florida. Larry enjoyed golfing and was a member of the Placid Lakes Country Club. He also was a member of the Lake August Lake Association and Placid Lakes homeowners association.

Larry is survived by his wife of 44 years, Joyce; children, Tamara Jones (Claude) and Tim Rivers (Brenna); grandchildren, Ashton Rivers (Mallory), Cameron Rivers, Kayden Rivers, and Paige Rivers; and one great-grandchild, Colby Rivers.

There will be no service at Larry’s request. Arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.

