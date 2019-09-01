David L. Wilson flag

David Lynn Wilson, 66, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Aug. 26, 1953 in Christopher, Kentucky to Homer and Loretta (Combs) Wilson.

David was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and was in the trucking industry.

He is survived by his sons, David L. Wilson Jr. and Rick L. Wilson, both of Homestead, Florida; sisters, Donna Wilson of Venus, Florida and Sherry Emerick of Union, Ohio; brother, Dennis R. Wilson of Centre, Alabama; grandchildren, Ashley, Katherine, Shelby, Allyssa, Kassidy and Colton Wilson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny L. Wilson.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

