David L. Wilson
David Lynn Wilson, 66, passed away on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Aug. 26, 1953 in Christopher, Kentucky to Homer and Loretta (Combs) Wilson.
David was a veteran of the U.S. Coast Guard and was in the trucking industry.
He is survived by his sons, David L. Wilson Jr. and Rick L. Wilson, both of Homestead, Florida; sisters, Donna Wilson of Venus, Florida and Sherry Emerick of Union, Ohio; brother, Dennis R. Wilson of Centre, Alabama; grandchildren, Ashley, Katherine, Shelby, Allyssa, Kassidy and Colton Wilson. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Danny L. Wilson.
Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.