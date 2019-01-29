David Mark Allen, 79, of Sebring, Florida passed away on Thursday, Dec. 20, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. He was born on Sept. 26, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to the late Samuel Allen.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sandy Allen. David leaves behind his daughter, Beth Lang of Sebring, Florida; two grandchildren, Cody and Dustin Lang; and three great-grandchildren, Scarlett, Kensley and Kiley Lang. He also leaves behind a sister, Mary Maire; and brother, Tom Allen.
David moved to the area from Fort Lauderdale some 40 years ago and was a member of the United Methodist Church in Lake Placid, Florida. He loved fishing, mechanical work, meals on wheels, darts, ballroom dancing, liked to take cruises, visit the casino and liked the outdoors and boating.
Memorial contributions can be made in David’s name to the Manna Ministries in Lake Placid, Florida.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
