David W. Harris

David “Wesley” Harris passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his daughter, Katrina Hernandez (Ruben) of Sebring, Florida; son, David Harris (Sandy) of St. Lucie, Florida; grandson, Jessey Dombroski; granddaughter, Krystal Dombroski; and great-grandson, Wesley Dombroski.

Please join the family for a Celebration of Life from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at the Sebring Moose Lodge, 11675 U.S. 98, Sebring, FL 33876.

Cremation arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.

Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.

