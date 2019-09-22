Dean A. Hess
Dean Allen Hess, 62, of Lake Placid, Florida passed away Sept. 18, 2019 in Salt Lake City, Utah. He was born in LaPorte, Indiana on May 15, 1957 to Thomas and Jane Hess.
Dean graduated from Ferris State College in 1982 with a degree in education. He taught school as a science teacher in Fort Meade, Florida until his passing. He was a member of the Lake Placid Lions Club for over 30 years and he served in many offices of the Lions Club.
Dean was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Lake Placid. As a youth he achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. Dean gladly served his church and community where ever he was needed.
He was preceded in death by his father, Thomas Hess; and his brother, Bruce Hess; and he is survived his mother and stepfather, Jane and Jerry Cooper of Sebring.
The family will receive friends from 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church with the funeral service at 2 p.m.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Lutheran Church, 25 Lakeview St., Lake Placid, FL 33852. Arrangements by Morris Funeral Chapel. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
