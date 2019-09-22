Debora B. LeBlanc
Debora B. LeBlanc, 69, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with her Lord on Sunday morning, Sept. 15, 2019 at the Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center in Sebring.
Debora was the daughter of Dorothy (Redmond) and Lawrence LeBlanc. She was born on June 27, 1950 in Trenton, Michigan. Debora has been a long-time resident of Lake Placid, moving here 40 years ago from Michigan. She was a retired corrections officer at the DeSoto corrections facility in Arcadia with 19 years of service.
Debora was a member of the Working Faith Ministries in Lake Placid. Debora enjoyed doing crafts, especially painting and making ceramics. She loved to be with her family and friends.
Debora is preceded in death by her late husband of 20 years, Ken B. LeBlanc and is survived by her son, David LeBlanc; granddaughter, Shelby; brother, Lon A. LeBlanc; and a cousin, Kathleen Redmond.
A service to celebrate Debora’s life will be held at a later date. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted with the Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid. 863-465-4134.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.