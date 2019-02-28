Deborah L. Madden, 68, of Davenport, Florida passed away on Feb. 25, 2019 in Zephyrhills, Florida.
Deborah was born in Kissimmee, Florida on Jan. 19, 1951 and was raised by loving parents, Lee and Frances Gurganus. Deborah had a bachelor’s degree and worked in the health care industry as a medical coder and was a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Frostproof, Florida.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Henry “Hank” Madden of Davenport, Florida; son, Michael Vanderbilt II of Zephyrhills, Florida; brother, Roger (Susan) Gurganus; birth mother, Dorothy Bullington; brothers, Tim (Cindy) Bullington and Tony (Marie) Bullington; stepdaughter, Laura Madden and stepsons, Jeffery and Richard Madden; grandsons, Grant Carlton Vanderbilt and Mabry Carlton Vanderbilt; and several nieces and nephews.
Deborah was preceded in death by her parents, Lee and Frances Gurganus, and twin sisters, Janice and Jeannie Gurganus.
Visitation will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Avon Park Seventh Day Adventist Church with a memorial service to follow at 4 p.m. Pastor Monte Robison officiating.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.