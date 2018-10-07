Devon Dean Wilcken, 92, formerly of Columbia City, Indiana passed away at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. Born Nov. 19, 1925 in Columbia City; he was the son of Everett E. Wilcken and Turah Mae (Nolt) Adams.
He lived most of his life in Whitley County/Tri-Lakes area. Since 1972 he has spent most of his winters in Florida and in 1975 he made Sebring his permanent residence. He graduated from Columbia City High School with the Class of 1943. After the passing of his first wife, Devon married Ola Mae Wilcken on Oct. 18, 1970. He was a retired building contractor, who constructed buildings in Columbia City and in Florida. While in Whitley County, he attended the Tri-Lakes Baptist Church and was a member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles Lodge 1906.
Survivors include his children, Dennis (Joyce) Wilcken of Sebring, Dale Wilcken of South Whitley, Indiana and Christina Ruggiero of Columbia City; numerous grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Frances E. Wilcken; second wife, Ola Mae Wilcken; daughter, Shirley Meade; stepdaughter, Shirley Carpenter; and brother, Nolt "Pork" Wilcken.
Funeral services were held Friday, Sept. 28, 2018 at DeMoney-Grimes, a Life Story Funeral Home, 600 Countryside Drive, Columbia City. Burial followed at Nolt Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be given in his memory to American Cancer Society. Visit demoneygrimes.com to send his family condolences online.
