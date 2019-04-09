Dewey L. James
Dewey L. James, of Lake Placid, Florida went to be with his Lord Saturday evening, April 6, 2019. He was in the companionship of his loving daughters.
Dewey was born in Bladenboro, North Carolina. He was the son of Rosa Suggs and Robert James. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951-1953. Dewey came to Lake Placid in 1957 and was a citrus grove caretaker for many years. He was a Pentecostal.
Dewey is survived by his children, Billy R., Cathy J. Goggans, Adam L., Yvonne M. Harrison, Lynette R. James, Arrie Bagwell and Lori K. Scheibel. He was predeceased by his wife, Louise in 2011; son, Dewey and three grandsons. He leaves 22 grandchildren and was blessed with many great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends for a viewing at the Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home this evening from 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be from the New Life Holiness Church at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, 2019. Burial will follow at the Oak Hill Cemetery with Military Honors.
Funeral arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, 404 Plaza Ave., Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
