Our beautiful mother got her wings on Oct. 3, 2018 in Sebring, Florida. Diana Evelyn Cancel was born Oct. 25, 1953 in Guanica, Puerto Rico. She was survived by her three daughters Denise Ruiz, Jasmin Gonzalez, and Alina Maldonado. She has eight grandchildren, one great-granddaughter, three brothers and one sister.
Diana was a jack of all trades. From cooking to carpentry there was no challenge she could not achieve. One of the most noticeable characteristics of her was her beautiful smile that was warm and welcoming.
Rest in peace our beautiful mother. You will always be in our hearts.
