Diana M. Stansell
Diana M. Stansell, 66, passed away on Oct. 2, 2019.
She was born in Miami, Florida on Sept. 5, 1953 to John R. and Beverly Mae (Smith) Williams. Diana had been a resident of Highlands County for the past 40 years, coming from Bonita Springs and Marco Island, Florida. She was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church and had a career as a manager in the banking industry.
Diana was preceded in death by her mother and father and is survived by her husband, Timothy Stansell of Sebring, Florida; daughter, Laura J. Dowdal; sisters, Debbie Canady, Kathy Harrison, Kim McCormick, Karen Raulin and Janet Teixeira; brothers, James Brawner and Matt Williams; five grandchildren, Erin, Briana, Ryan, Ashlyn and Keegan; and two great-grandchildren, Hayla and Jaxon.
A memorial service will be held in Diana’s honor at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
Services entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.