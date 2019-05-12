Donald A. Griffing
Donald A. Griffing, Lt. Col. United States Air Force, Retired, and Vietnam War veteran died peacefully at home on Thursday, May 2, 2019 with his family at his side. He was 90 years old.
He was born on April 23, 1929 in Council Grove, Kansas. He graduated from Annapolis Naval Academy Class of 1952 and after graduation transferred to the United States Air Force so that he could fly and served as a fighter pilot most of his career in the Air Force. He retired from active duty in 1978 after serving for six years as commander at Avon Park Bombing Range.
Don joined the Rotary Club of Avon Park in 1975 and was actively involved for 32 years.
He was an active member of First United Methodist Church of Sebring since 1978.
Don is survived by his beloved wife of 67 years, Jody; daughter, Kathleen Griffing Moore (Bill); son, Mike Griffing; brother, Bill Griffing; and nieces, Cindy and Ginger and families; grandchildren, David, Melissa, Michelle, Derrick and Jessica, and six great-grandchildren; extended family of grandchildren, Jennifer, Dan, Michael and Sam and six more great-grandchildren all equally loved.
Don was preceded in death by his eldest son, Donnie, in February 2019.
At 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 18, 2019, all will gather in the church courtyard of First United Methodist Church, 126 S. Pine Street in Sebring for a flyover by the Air Force, followed by Military Honors by MacDill Air Force Base, Tampa.
The funeral service will follow inside the church with refreshments to follow. Burial will be at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 20, 2019 at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
The family suggests memorial gifts to Gary Sinise Foundation, garysinisefoundation.org or Semper Fi Fund, semperfifund.org. Both charities provide urgently needed resources and support for combat wounded veterans, members of the US Armed Forces and their families.
Arrangements handled by Morris Funeral Chapel, Sebring, Florida. morrisfuneralchapel.com.
