Donald C. Clay Sr.
Donald C. Clay Sr., 93, of Sebring, Florida died peacefully on Monday, May 13, 2019 of complications from lung cancer. He was born at Kendall Hospital and adopted at the Children’s Home Society shortly after birth.
He served in the U.S. Navy on the aircraft carrier the USS Shangri-La CVA-38 during World War II and the Korean War.
After being discharged, he worked as a plumber over 40 years in and around Miami. He co-owned the Midway Lounge with his wife of 54 years, Fola B. Clay, from 1972 to 1997. He was a member of several clubs and organizations including the Mahi Shrine and the Masons.
He and Fola retired to Sebring, Florida in 1997.
He was predeceased by his wife, Fola B. Clay in 2007.
He is survived by a son, Donald C. Clay Jr.; daughter, Laureen (Clay) Wheeler; and two grandsons, Donald C. Clay III and Andrew Campbell Clay.
The family would like to acknowledge the compassionate dedication of his physician of nearly 20 years, Dr. Dennis Bassetti. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Shriner’s Children’s Hospital or to the veteran’s association of your choice.
