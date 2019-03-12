Donald E. Reams, 72, of Avon Park, Florida and formerly of Circleville, Ohio passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019 at Respite Care at Royal Care in Avon Park. He was born on April 26, 1946 in Springfield, Ohio.
Don was a member of the Circleville Noon Rotary Club, charter member and past president of the evening Circleville Sertoma Club, member and past board member of the Circleville-Pickaway Chamber of Commerce, past board member of the Pickaway County MRDD and a member of the Crossroads Church.
He was a graduate of the former Circleville Bible College and served many years as the Church Extension representative for the Churches of Christ in Christian Union and pastored for 38 years at several churches of CCCU including the Georgesville, Williamsport, Logan and the Heritage Memorial in Washington C.H. where he was the former associate pastor.
In 1972 Don graduated from Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science and worked in funeral service for over 30 years. He was the former owner of Held-Reams Funeral Home, Columbus and the former Mader-Peters & Reams Funeral Home in Circleville from 1979 to 1992.
Preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Boysel) just five days ago on March 5; the late William and Ruth (Overs) Reams Lauchard; and stepfather, Joseph Lauchard. He is survived by children, Jason E. Reams of Avon Park, Florida and Bethany (Dwayne) Mills of Inez, Kentucky; four grandchildren, Ethan, Evan, Elijah and Emily Mills; half-brother, Joseph Lauchard and half-sister, Rinda, both of Springfield; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Calling hours for Brenda and Don were on Monday, March 11, 2019 and 10 a.m. until funeral service at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 12, 2019 conducted by Dr. David Lattimer and Rev. Mike Holbrook all at Crossroads Church of Christ in Christian Union Church, 5679 Tarlton Road, Circleville.
Burial will follow in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville. In lieu of flowers, contributions should be made to: Crossroads Church or Ohio Christian University, 1476 Lancaster Pike, Circleville, OH 43113. Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
