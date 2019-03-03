Donna (Adkins, Stranahan, Densmore) Hoffman passed away on Jan. 29, 2019 in Avon Park, Florida. Donna was born on Dec. 1, 1933 in Los Angeles, California. In 1938 she moved, with her adoptive mother Helen Stranahan Densmore, to Michigan. Donna graduated from East Detroit High School in 1951.
On Feb. 3, 1951 she married her high school sweetheart, Wayne William Hoffman, who preceded her in death. She will be greatly missed by her four children, Colleen (Chuck) Rafatti of Sebring, Cathleen (Clay) Burch of Michigan, Michael (Sandy) Hoffman of Michigan and Mark (Brenda) Hoffman of Avon Park; seven grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
Donna was a nurse by vocation, having earned her LPN credentials from Detroit School of Practical Nursing in 1962 and her CETN certification from Pennsylvania School of Enterostomal Therapy in 1976. She was a core founder of two support groups to assist patients with ostomies, worked in several hospitals in Michigan and Florida, and taught student nurses about ostomy care.
A resident of Florida since 1988, Donna enjoyed a life-long passion for animals and shared her home with many pet dogs and cats over the years. She and her husband participated in Civil War re-enactment programs, and Donna researched and compiled several extensive family genealogies.
At her request, no local services are planned. Memorial contributions may be made to Humane Society of Highlands County.
