Donovan A. Hanna
Donovan Allen Hanna, 69, of Lake Placid, Florida went home to be with his Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the Good Shepherd Hospice House in Sebring.
Donovan, born Oct. 10, 1949 in Atlanta, Georgia, was the son of Mary Ann (Jones) and Albert Kenneth Hanna. He was a graduate of Kemper Military School and Central Michigan University, and retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as a major. Donovan has been a resident of Highlands County for almost 30 years, moving here from Lansing, Michigan.
He was an AICP certified advanced urban planner, retired from both the city of Lansing, Michigan and Highlands County, Florida planning departments. Donovan enjoyed a good round of golf and working in his garden. He loved to be with his family and friends any time they could get together.
Donovan is preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Jill Elizabeth Hanna.
Donovan is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Marthell (Trach); stepdaughters, Courtney (White) Burky and Ann P. White; stepsons, James Decker White and John Mathew White; sister, Susanne (Hanna) MacTavish; six grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service to celebrate Donovan’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Scott Funeral Home, 504 W. Interlake Blvd., Lake Placid with Rev. George Dzyndra officiating.
Military honors will be provided by the U.S. Army Honor Guard. Memorial contributions can be made to Good Shepherd Hospice, Sebring, Florida, or Trinity Lutheran Church, Lake Placid, Florida. Words of comfort to the family can be made by visiting scottfuneralservices.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Scott Funeral Home, Lake Placid, Florida. 863-465-4134.
