Doris M. Lander
Doris M. Lander, 95, of Sebring, Florida passed away on March 18, 2019 in Sebring.
Born in Takoma Park, Maryland to Terrence and Bertha (Dower) Martin and moving from Miami Springs to Avon Park, Florida in 1998 where she devoted her time volunteering for church charities and as a volunteer at the gift shop at Florida Hospital. Doris spent her time being devoted to her family and her church and will be missed by all who knew her.
Doris is survived by her son, Robert S. Lander of Wildwood, Georgia; daughter-in-law, Judy Lander of Franklin, North Carolina; two grandchildren, Kim Gurdak and Butch Lander; and four great-grandchildren, Emily Lander, Joshua Lander, Kristen Gurdak and Kamalla Barbour. Doris was preceded by her husband, Stroube Lander; son, Stroube W. Lander and a sister, Esther M. Yowell.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
