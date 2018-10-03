Doris E. Truluck Williams, 82, of Avon Park, Florida passed away Saturday, Sept. 29, 2018 at her residence.
She was born Dec. 19, 1935 in Lake Wales, Florida to the late William Irvin and Zelma Leona (Cannon) Truluck. She has been a resident of the area for 10 years coming from Fort Meade, Florida. Doris liked shopping online and looking for bargains. Genealogy and family history were important to her, and she loved eating out with her family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Joseph Joiner; and siblings, Loyce Truluck, Wayne Truluck and Mary Lee Goodman.
She is survived by her daughters, Miki Melton Amerson and husband Jody of Lakeland, Florida and Leslie Maria Joiner of Avon Park, Florida; sisters, Lorene McConnell of Avon Park, Florida, and Patricia Mayfield and husband Ray of Fort Meade, Florida; brother, LaVonne Truluck of Winter Haven, Florida; seven grandchildren, Amber Fountain, Jeremy Joiner, Katrina Wunner and husband Mitchell, Melissa Barnett and husband Mike, Matthew Christian Amerson, Joshua Amerson and wife Sandra, and Jared Amerson; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 6 at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home with Jody Amerson officiating. Interment will be held at the Lake Wales Cemetery.
Flowers are acceptable; pink roses were her favorite.
Condolences may be sent to the family and the webcast viewed at marionnelsonfuneralhome.com.
