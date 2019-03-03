Dorothy Lee Gobert passed away on Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born in Quiet Dale, West Virginia to the late Clyde and Ruby (Hickman) Nale. She had been a resident since 1992 coming from Michigan City, Indiana and was a member of Avon Park Presbyterian Church.
Dorothy was an avid golfer, Bridge player, member of the Service League and she created the library at Highlands Ridge.
She is survived by her daughter, Lee Ann Esper of Michigan City, Indiana; son, Robert V. Gobert of Chicago, Illinois; grandchildren, Michael Gobert, Anastasia Esper, Sophia Esper and Arianna Esper; great-grandchildren, Alexandria Gobert, Olivia Gobert and Lindsay Gobert.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Robert R. Gobert.
A funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church in Avon Park with Rev. Bob Johnson officiating. Visitation will begin one hour prior at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lakeview Memorial Gardens. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to Sebring Angels Rescue, 4200 Sebring Parkway 105, Sebring, FL 33870. Sebringangels@gmail.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. 863-385-0125.
