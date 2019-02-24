Dorothy Metzger died on Feb. 12, 2019 at the age of 94. Born in Miami, Florida on Sept. 21, 1924, she was the younger of the two children of Albert Lawrence Shroads, Jr. and Ethel Agnes Landfear Shroads.
Dorothy (also known as “Dottie”) graduated from Miami’s Edison High School, class of 1941. Even in high school she was noted for her skill at bowling, and she continued to successfully compete in bowling tournaments for many years. In competition in 1952, she was the first woman to bowl a 700 series game in Florida, and was nominated for National Bowler of the Year.
She competed individually and on several teams, as well as on an all-star team that played exhibition matches internationally. Dorothy was inducted to the Greater Miami Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame in 1968, and in 1974 was voted into the Florida State Women’s Bowling Association Hall of Fame.
Dorothy and John Metzger, Jr. were married in Miami on July 3, 1952 where they lived and worked for over twenty years before moving to Lakeland, and then ultimately moved to and retired in Sebring in 1986. They supported and cared for each other through 66 years of marriage.
John Metzger, Jr., died on November 17, 2018, at age 96, and Dorothy died 87 days later.
Memorials in honor of John and Dorothy may be made to Christ Lutheran Church of Avon Park, Florida. Burial is in Lakeview Memorial Gardens in Avon Park, Florida.
