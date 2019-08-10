Dorse E. Spicher
Dorse E. Spicher, 84, passed away Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019 while a resident of Kenilworth Care and Rehabilitation Center of Sebring, Florida.
Mr. Spicher was born in Spangler, Pennsylvania on July 15, 1933 to parents Alvin C. and Villa (Lloyd) Spicher. He attended Green Twp School in Commodore, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1951. From there he joined the United States Army, Company D 3rd Armored Division and was stationed in Germany.
In 1990, he retired from FMC (Syntron) after working there 33 years in the machine shop. Shortly afterwards, he left Pennsylvania for Avon Park, Florida where he started his own lawn care business. Mr. Spicher had dedicated his life to the Lord Jesus Christ and was a member of Avon Park Lakes Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by son, Roger C. Spicher, and is survived by son Dorse E. Spicher Jr., his wife, Sue (Lazor) Spicher, and grandchildren, Kylee (Spicher) Dickinson, her husband Ben Dickinson of Pittsburgh and Keldon Spicher of Indiana, Pennsylvania; son Christopher L. Spicher, his wife, Sandy (Hillebrand) Spicher of Inwood, West Virginia; sisters, Flora Repine of Cherry Tree, Pennsylvania, Shirley Fleming and Joyce Miller, both of Indiana, Pennsylvania and Pamela Watson of Austin, Pennsylvania; brothers, Milford Spicher of Enola, Pennsylvania and Carl Spicher of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be held from 4-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home of Avon Park. He will be laid to rest in Thompson Cemetery in Hillsdale, Pennsylvania.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, Avon Park, Florida. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.