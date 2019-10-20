Doug A. Phillips
Douglas Allen Phillips, 59, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
He was born on May 16, 1960 in Springfield, Ohio to David E. and Mary Nagel Phillips. He had been a resident of Sebring for one year coming from Christiansburg, Ohio. Doug was the proprietor of The Wipeout Zone and The Wipeout Zone Retro Arcade.
He is survived by his daughter, Nikki Phillips of Sebring, Florida; son, Chris (Nicole) Phillips of Springfield, Ohio; sister, Cheryl Phillips; mother, Mary Phillips; grandchildren, Beau and Michelle Phillips and close family friend, Holden Hutchinson. He was preceded in death by his father, David Phillips and son, J.D. Phillips.
Per his request, there will not be any services. Contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society in his memory.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Florida 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
