Douglas Crivello, 63, died Nov. 10, 2018. He was born in Miami on May 14, 1955 to Andrew and Jane Lutes Crivello.
He is survived by Andrew Crivello III, Janice Anochin and Christina Crivello.
He helped in the prosperity of the family business of home construction. He loved the outdoors. Doug was free spirited and a giving soul.
There will be a celebration of life at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at Highlands Hammock State Park in the picnic area at the Otter Pavilion for those who wish to attend.
