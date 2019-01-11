Dr. Clif Crews
Dr. Clifton “Clif” Elton Crews Jr., 74, of Watkinsville, Georgia died Jan. 9, 2019.
Born in Lake Wales, Florida, he was a son of the late Clifton Elton Sr. and Norma Davis Crews. He grew up in South Central Florida while his father created a citrus empire that later included cattle ranching.
Dr. Crews received an associate degree from Abraham Baldwin College, a bachelor and master of science and PhD of philosophy and psychology from the University of Georgia. Colonel Crews was commissioned into the Army in 1968 and was later active as an officer/Army aviator and in the reserves from 1970 to 1982.
Clif maintained his Florida contractor license to facilitate his many building projects. He was an avid UGA fan and member of the Watkinsville Garden Club. His passions included UGA football, hunting, fishing, motorcycles, and cars. Clif attended Le Cordon Bleu Culinary Institute in New York and later The Ritz-Carlton Atlanta Culinary Arts School and became a passionate gourmet cook.
He completed his Master of Divinity in 1997 was active in the ministry including hospice care, Kairos Prison Ministry, and Walk to Emmaus. He was an associate pastor for inreach/pastoral care at Holy Cross Anglican Church, Loganville and the founder of Holy Spirit Anglican Church, Watkinsville. Clif was the Georgia State chairman for The Outdoor Dream Foundation and led many hunting adventures for terminally ill children on the Crews family ranch in Avon Park, Florida.
Survivors include his wife, Gloria Sternitzky Crews; daughters, Angie Crews of Jackson County, Georgia and Lisa Crews McIlwain of Alpharetta, Georgia; sister, Harriett Crews of Indiana and brother, Robert C. Crews of Avon Park, Florida; grandchildren, Tyler Kemp, Hunter Kemp, Dara Kemp and Kinsley McIlwain; and great-granddaughter, Kyndal Coleman.
The family will receive friends at Lord and Stephens, West, from 5-7 p.m. Friday and beginning at 10 a.m. Saturday. A funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. in the chapel with The Rev. Dr. Henry Baldwin, The Rev. Patti Axel and The Rev. Richard Hoard officiating. Interment will follow in Oconee Memorial Park.
Pallbearers will be Shane Goodwin, Matthew McCampbell, Tyler Kemp, Warren McClellan, Randy Reed, and Robert Crews.
Honorary pallbearers will be Georgia Game Wardens Capt. Stan Elrod, retired Cpl. Eric Sanders, and First Class Shane Sartor; Brad Jones, president of The Outdoor Dream Foundation; and Kurt Olsen, retired forester and wildlife biologist at Avon Park, Florida Air Force Range.
Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, 105 W. Park Drive, Suite C, Athens, GA 30605 or The Outdoor Dream Foundation, 220 Arnold Drive, Anderson, SC 29621.
Arrangements by Lord and Stephens, West. lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.