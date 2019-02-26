Dwight Bowerman
Dwight Bowerman passed away Feb. 21, 2019 in St. Petersburg, Florida. He fought a brave fight against cancer with the help of his wife and lifelong love, Majel Bowerman.
Dwight was born on July 20, 1950 to Steve and Rosemary Bowerman in Deckerville, Michigan. He and his four brothers and one sister were raised on a dairy farm. While growing up, he milked cows, mucked stalls and participated in 4-H showing horses. He and his horses won consistently. He attended Deckerville High School where he was a drum major and played trumpet for the marching band.
Dwight attended McGregor Methodist Church. He was president of the Methodist Youth Fellowship (MYF) and was a member of Youth for Christ. Dwight attended Central Michigan University from 1968-1973. He was a member of Lamda Chi Fraternity. He earned a Bachelor in Science degree in Speech Therapy, Elementary Education, with a minor in History. While at Central Michigan, Dwight met his wife of 44 years, Majel.
Majel’s mother fell in love with Dwight right along with Majel. During their college years, Dwight and Majel worked at Central Michigan as residence counselors and as therapists for special needs children (ages 5-18). Dwight loved working with children and adults in Speech Pathology. He was a caring, professional therapist who went beyond expectations in every capacity.
His students, patients, families and colleagues loved and admired him. When he had time away from work, he could be found in his large yard which served as his “farm.” He and his right-hand man, Mario, created a paradise, especially after the hurricanes that frequented their property. His other passion was working for 10 years with the Miracle League and special needs athletes. It was said that he was the “best umpire they ever had.”
He had a great sense of humor and he was well-known for his puns. He also loved all kinds of hats, many of which displayed his dry wit and dramatic flair.
Dwight is survived by his wife, Majel, and five siblings, Jim (Judy) of Deckerville, Michigan, Doug (Cynthia) of Nine Mile Falls, Washington, John (Connie) of Deckerville, Michigan, Nancy (Thomas) Cosenza of Ludington, Michigan and Paul (Lisa) of Gilbert, Arizona; one brother-in-law, Blair (Stephanie) Davis of Manistee, Michigan and also survived by his chosen family, Annamarie Grimes of Lake Placid, Florida and Marc, Crystal, Chloe and Chelsea Baugh of Lake Placid, Florida.
He is survived by 15 nieces and nephews, 26 great-nieces and nephews and 13 great-great-nieces and nephews.
Dwight lived his life surrounded by many, many friends and colleagues who loved his positive attitude and purposeful attention to their relationships. He will be remembered and celebrated at First Presbyterian Church, Lake Placid at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019 with Reverend Ray Cameron leading the service.
Visitation will take place before the service from 3-4 p.m. He will be laid to rest in Deckerville, Michigan on March 4, 2019 with a visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at McGregor Methodist Church for his extensive family and Michigan friends.
In lieu of flowers, consider donating to the Miracle League for Highlands County, ml4hc.com, P.O. Box 671, Lake Placid, FL 33862.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.