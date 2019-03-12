Evelyn Lucille Wells (Neni), resident of Lake Placid, Florida for 83 years, entered her Heavenly home on Saturday, March 9, 2019 in Tampa, Florida, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in Tampa, Florida on Saturday, Jan. 19, 1928, to Leon and Delsie Tillman.
She was preceded in death by her parents; beloved husband, Hilton “Dink” Wells; sisters, Elizabeth Smith and MaryAnn Danford; and brothers, John, Joe and Tommy Tillman. She is survived by her children, Dianne (Jim) Dungan, Hilton (Kim) Wells and Kay (Tommy) Whitehouse; six grandchildren, Taylor, Kirby, Emily, Craig, Tiffany and Tommie Kay; and 12 great-grandchildren whom were her pride and joy.
She took pride in being Neni not only to her family but also to all the kids she got to know at the ballpark and other events while supporting and cheering on her “grands” and “greats.” Lucille worked as a supervisor at Ridge Line & Avocado packing house for several years, Lake Placid Drug Store and later retired from Publix as deli manager.
She was a founding member of First Assembly of God where she served in multiple roles – avid leader of the women’s ministry, music leader, Sunday school teacher, greeter, kitchen volunteer and so much more.
A service will be held at First Assembly of God on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 with visitation at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Immediately following the service, internment will take place at Oak Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Women’s Ministry of First Assembly of God, P.O. Box 477, Lake Placid, FL 33862.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
