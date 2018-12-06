Earl Franklin Loving Jr., of Lake Placid, died Sunday evening, Dec. 2, 2018, at his residence. Earl was a native of North Carolina, born Nov. 10, 1937 in Lincoln County. He was the son of Linnie Shull Loving and Earl Sr.
Earl enlisted in the U.S. Navy at an early age after his school days and served proudly. Earl has been a Lake Placid resident for the past 25 years. He was an electrician by trade. Earl worked for Bennett Electric for more than 20 years. He was a past member of the Lake Placid Elks and enjoyed bowling and pitching horseshoes.
Earl is survived by his wife, Ida; children, Jeff, Colleen, Patricia Burke and Mary Zalterio; sister, Nancy Turner, and he was blessed with 10 grandchildren.
A memorial service is pending and will be published at a later date. Memorial arrangements are under the loving devotion of Michael A. Brochetti Funeral Home, Lake Placid. 863-465-9997.
