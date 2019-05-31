Edgar A. Porter
Edgar A. Porter, 81, passed away May 9, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie Porter; three children, Edgar D. Porter from Sebring, Florida, Gary Porter from Virginia, and Nancy Hlopk from Pittsburgh; and his grandson, David A. Porter of Sebring.
Known as Pop, Porter was a former deacon in his church. Psalms 23 and Revelation 21:4. Silent Prayers. Please give to the Human Society.
Taz was a therapy pet.
