Edgar A. Porter, 81, passed away May 9, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Jackie Porter; three children, Edgar D. Porter from Sebring, Florida, Gary Porter from Virginia, and Nancy Hlopk from Pittsburgh; and his grandson, David A. Porter of Sebring.

Known as Pop, Porter was a former deacon in his church. Psalms 23 and Revelation 21:4. Silent Prayers. Please give to the Human Society.

Taz was a therapy pet.

