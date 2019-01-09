It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing at the age of 71 of Edgar C. DeLaney, a resident of Englewood, Florida and formally of Avon Park, Florida. Edgar passed away on Jan. 1, 2019 in Sarasota, Florida.
He was born in Avon Park, Florida on Jan. 5, 1947 to Cois “Jack” DeLaney and Bertha Clarice Thompson, also of Avon Park.
He is survived by the love of his life, Cheryl Kritzer of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Edgar is also survived by two sons, Adam Edgar DeLaney, 48, of Crescent City, Florida and Brian Edward DeLaney, 44, and his wife, Betty DeLaney, both of Avon Park, Florida. Edgar was a beloved brother and is survived by his sister and brother-in-law, Tura Ann and Benjamin Reese, both of Clearwater, Florida. Edgar had five grandchildren, two nieces, a great-nephew and a great-niece.
Throughout Edgar’s life he was very passionate about all things outdoors. In his earlier youth he would perform ski shows on Lake Verona in Avon Park. He had a love of scuba diving, spearfishing, camping and canoeing. His love of University of Florida athletics was unparalleled and he spent his entire life rooting for the Gators.
His favorite passion of all was saltwater fishing. He spent the last 20 years of his life fishing the waters of Boca Grande and Charlotte Harbor. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
A casual dress Celebration of Life/memorial service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12, 2019 at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870.
Online condolences may be left at stephensonnelsonfh.com.
